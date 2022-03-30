BROOKVILLE — If you’ve acquired new computers, big-screen TVs, or cellphones this past year, you might have some old ones lying around.
What can you do with those electronics, when you can’t find a place to get rid of them?
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority is going to hold its drive-thru electronics recycling collection on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donna Cooper, solid waste authority director, said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved the event. The authority will be partnering with Goodwill again to use its space at 101 Preston Way, Falls Creek, PA 15840.