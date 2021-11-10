BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority’s electronics collection event on Sept. 11 was its biggest yet, director Donna Cooper reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners.
“These collections are here to help our residents be able to properly dispose of those hazardous waste materials, and what can be recycled is recycled,” Cooper said.
The authority collected over 36,000 pounds altogether, the largest amount since it began holding the event twice annually. Cooper said there were 161 participants representing 27 of the county’s 34 municipalities.