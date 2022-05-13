BIG RUN — Many people wait for this event the entire year: the Solid Rock Community Church Rummage Sale.
Today, the Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run is hosting its annual rummage sale.
Beside the usual selection of useful items and gifts, the church has been provided some very unique pieces for consideration.
Kim Fugate, project manager for the sale, said there is a wonderful selection of furniture, antiques, tools, household items, decorations, toys, clothes and miscellaneous items.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. today. Solid Rock Community Church is located at 100 Church St., Big Run, PA 15715.