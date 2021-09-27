IUP-Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Skilling Up Softly, a soft skills training for high school students and adults, is coming to the local area.

Robert Cardamone, representing the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation, announced a soft skills training will be offered to area high school students, local businesses and adults beginning Oct. 19, at the IUP-Punxsutawney campus.

Cardamone said the curriculum was developed by Rich Muth, IUP’s director of regional campuses, and will be taught by IUP faculty and staff, assisted by Punxsutawney Corporate Liaisons.

