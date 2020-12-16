PUNXSUTAWNEY — Snow started falling in Punxsutawney around 10 a.m. Wednesday and began accumulating within an hour, making road conditions hazardous.
Between 3 and 4 inches had fallen by 3:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, which issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County, through 7 a.m. Thursday, predicated total snow accumulations to range between 6 to 9 inches, while AccuWeather in State College estimated totals from 6 to 10 inches.
