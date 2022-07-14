CLARION — On Saturday, there is going to be a family reunion that is four centuries in the making, as the Smith family, which has roots in Jefferson County going back 200 years, meets for the 400th time in Clarion.
President of the reunion organization, Gary Smith, said that William Smith came to America in 1622, possibly on the ship the Charity. He said they have records of him after he was on shore, but it is hard to be certain which ship he came on, as 50 percent of people who came on ships after the Mayflower were not Puritans. He said the Puritans needed individuals to finance their ships, and they called these people “strangers” and did not always record them in ships’ logs.
“All evidence points to William Smith probably being Methodist,” Smith said.
He said William Smith left Plymouth and moved to present-day Massachusets, and then New York. They have records of him being a local magistrate.