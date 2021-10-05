Rep. Brian Smith side-by-side

In an effort to raise awareness of the economic impact attributable to Pennsylvania motorsports, state Rep. Brian Smith competed in a side-by-side race at Marion Center Raceway on Saturday evening, Oct. 2, finishing in fourth place.

 Photo submitted

MARION CENTER –– In an effort to raise awareness of the economic impact attributable to Pennsylvania motorsports, state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) had the privilege of competing in a side-by-side race at Marion Center Raceway on Saturday evening, Oct. 2. 

“I had a lot of fun racing in front of a hometown crowd, and I am greatly looking forward to competing again in 2022,” said Smith, who also serves as a member of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee. “The far-reaching local, regional, statewide and national impact of competitive motorsports is without question a powerful and winning economic engine contributing $2.5 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Smith raced his personal Polaris RZR 1000XP side-by-side, No. 66 (for the 66th Legislative District), and finished in fourth place. 

Recommended for you