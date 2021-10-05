MARION CENTER –– In an effort to raise awareness of the economic impact attributable to Pennsylvania motorsports, state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) had the privilege of competing in a side-by-side race at Marion Center Raceway on Saturday evening, Oct. 2.
“I had a lot of fun racing in front of a hometown crowd, and I am greatly looking forward to competing again in 2022,” said Smith, who also serves as a member of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee. “The far-reaching local, regional, statewide and national impact of competitive motorsports is without question a powerful and winning economic engine contributing $2.5 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Smith raced his personal Polaris RZR 1000XP side-by-side, No. 66 (for the 66th Legislative District), and finished in fourth place.