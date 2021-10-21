BIG RUN — State Rep. Brian Smith and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett held a free firearms rights and concealed carry seminar on Tuesday night, with guests Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald and Deputy Sam Bartely, and NRA and United States Concealed Carry Association instructors Joe Kalynchuk and Jim Lellock.
The seminar covered a variety of topics, including concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine, firearms safety and state gun laws. Smith said he supports concealed carry and he is endeavoring to protect those rights in Harrisburg.
“I am a strong supporter in Harrisburg of making sure our Second Amendment rights are kept and we do not lose them. There is a constitutional concealment bills in the House and Senate. Not sure when we are going to run them, but they will give us the right to carry without a permit. It is our inalienable right to bear arms. There have been several Red Flag law and anti-gun bills entered into the House. As long as we maintain our Republican majority in the House and Senate, it doesn’t matter who the governor is, those bills will never come to fruition. They will lay on the table and never be run. If you ever hear of a bill like that being run and you are concerned, please reach out to me or Sen. Cris Dush if it is a Senate bill. We will let you know where it’s at and where it lays. Those bills will never see the light of day,” Smith said.