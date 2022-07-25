State Rep. Brian Smith announced Monday that replacement events for illegible license plates will take place in three locations in Jefferson and Indiana counties next month.
Smith is working with local law enforcement agencies to organize the events.
“Local motorists can get pulled over if their license plate is crumbling or deteriorated, so we are hosting several events throughout the 66th Legislative District to help make the license plate replacement process as quick and convenient as possible,” Smith said in a news release. “I strongly encourage residents to bring in their vehicles and begin the free illegible license plate replacement process.”
The locations and dates are:
• Monday, Aug. 8, 4 to 6 p.m. Brookville Borough Complex, 18 Western Ave., Brookville.
• Monday, Aug. 15, 4 to 6 p.m. Punxsutawney Borough Complex, 301 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.
• Monday, Aug. 22, 4 to 6 p.m. Rayne Township Municipal Building, 140 Tanoma Road, Home.