Skylee McDonald named 2023 Dayton Fair Queen

DAYTON — The Dayton Fair officially got underway on Sunday with the crowning of the 2023 Dayton Fair Queen. This year, Punxsutawney’s Skylee McDonald was crowned the queen, while Dayton’s Brianna Atherton was named the runner-up.
McDonald, 19, is the daughter of Billie Jo and Jamie McDonald of Punxsutawney and is a 2022 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. She earned her National Healthcareer Association (NHA) certification in phlebotomy by completing the Phlebotomy Technician Course at Lenape Adult Education in 2022. She currently holds two jobs: she is a phlebotomist at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and she is the manager at Fox’s Pizza Den in Rural Valley, where she has been for three years.