Pictured are some local bicyclers, skateboarders and scooter riders practicing their X-Games moves at the Thomas Barletta Skatepark, located at the East End Playground. Pictured (from left) are Eugene Fyock, John Palmer, Kenny Mercer, Skylynn Mercer and Chris Patterson (seated).
featured
Skating into spring
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Jefferson County enters third straight week with no new deaths
- Skating into spring
- Run/Walk for Someone Special planning return after COVID cancelation
- Work on Big Run War Memorial roof still ongoing
- Coolspring Power Museum’s The Flywheel: The Benz story
- Kaleb Young places seventh at NCAA Championships
- All-American: Iowa's Young rolls through consolation rounds to secure NCAA medal
- Mohawk hands Punxsy girls first loss of season in PIAA quarters
Popular Content
Articles
- Police: 2 charged in Punxsy borough drug bust
- Punxsy woman injured in deer-related crash on Route 119
- Punxsy grad first recipient of new medical scholarship
- No injuries reported as UTV catches fire in Young Twp.
- New pastor, wife preparing for Easter activities at Punxsy Methodist Church
- Mohawk hands Punxsy girls first loss of season in PIAA quarters
- Ryan once again running for Jefferson County DA
- Jefferson County sees increase with 11 new virus cases
- Pennsylvania follows IRS in delaying tax deadline to May
- Jefferson County reports 8 new virus cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.