Jake Sikora

Jake Sikora

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jake Sikora, the son of Joseph and Ranee Sikora of Punxsutawney, has been named the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for March.

Sikora is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

Recommended for you