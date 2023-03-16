PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jake Sikora, the son of Joseph and Ranee Sikora of Punxsutawney, has been named the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for March.
Sikora is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he has been a member of the Baseball Association in grades 10-12, and vice president his senior year. He is also a member of Art Club (9-12), Ski Club (10-12), Varsity Club (11-12) and Science Club (10-12). He was also inducted into the National Honor Society. He has played baseball and golf in grades 10-12, and participated in Powder Buff in grades 11-12.