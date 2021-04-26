Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker has announced that she will run for reelection in this year’s primary on May 18.
“Although I am currently running unopposed on the Republican ticket, I take nothing for granted and need the help of my constituents, the citizens of Jefferson County whom I serve,” she said in a release.
“I have been a lifelong Republican because I strongly believe in the party’s conservative values, strong faith in God and the belief in strict constitutionalism. I am an elected official who works for the people. The people of Jefferson County are my employers. I have never lost sight of that. It is a matter of integrity and public trust which I take very seriously.”
Shumaker first took office in 2018. She said she and her team have since worked to inject credibility into the office of coroner, which is responsible for determining the cause and manner of deaths.