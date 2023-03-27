DUBOIS — DuBois city council’s first voting meeting since the city manager, John “Herm” Suplizio, was charged with stealing $620,815 from the city and the DuBois Area United Way, drew a crowd so large it packed the conference room and filled the hall outside it Monday evening.
Residents including a former city manager addressed council about the allegations against Suplizio, the city’s response to them and oversight of the affected accounts.
“As a taxpayer and former city manager, we should have confidence in our city officials,” said Ron Trzyna, who was city manager from 2000 to 2005. “Instead I feel like I’m part of the TV show ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ where Sgt. Schultz says, ‘I know nothing; I see nothing.’ You on council are Sgt. Schultz. But you have a judiciary duty and oversight responsibility for the city of DuBois. As residents of the city of DuBois, we need to ask: should there be resignations?”
Last week, Suplizio, 62, was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of public property and eight counts of fraudulent returns.
Investigators said the stolen funds were used to pay personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. They also accused Suplizio of using his position as city manager to contract with businesses from which he received financial benefits, as well as providing false information on his tax returns by claiming numerous public expenses paid with public money through his private account as unreimbursed.