DuBois city council meeting

Residents filled DuBois city council’s meeting room and trailed out into the halls Monday evening as several of them spoke to council about recent allegations against city manager John “Herm” Suplizio. State police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Suplizio with stealing $620,815 from the city and the DuBois Area United Way last week.

DuBois city council's first voting meeting since the city manager, John "Herm" Suplizio, was charged with stealing $620,815 from the city and the DuBois Area United Way, drew a crowd so large it packed the conference room and filled the hall outside it Monday evening.

Residents including a former city manager addressed council about the allegations against Suplizio, the city’s response to them and oversight of the affected accounts.

