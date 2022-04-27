PUNXSUTAWNEY — Joshua Shoemaker is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for April 2022.
Shoemaker, the son of Fran and Wayne Shoemaker of Smicksburg, is an honor student enrolled in the general curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he has played basketball in grades nine through 12, golf (9) and tennis (11-12). He participated in Powder Buff (11-12) and Powder Puff (12), and also helped out with the Variety Show. He has been a member of the Foreign Language Club (9-10).