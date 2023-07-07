PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce helped with a ribbon cutting for a business that isn’t always in the same location every day.
Shirley’s Home Phlebotomy Draws is being continued on in the name of the late Shirley Pennington by her daughters, with help from her husband, Rev. John Pennington.
Ronda Reed and Christie Brown are working together to carry on the legacy of her mother, Shirley, who passed away Nov. 2, 2021.
All three of them were working in the home phlebotomy business together.
Ronda said that her mother started the business by doing home draws and was the only one in the area that they know of.
“We decided after she passed away that we want to carry on her legacy of helping people, and we helped the elderly and the shut-ins,” Ronda said. “It’s so hard for many people to get out and get their blood work done at a medical facility; that’s why they go to people’s homes to make it easier for them,” Reed said.