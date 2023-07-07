Shirley's Home Phlebotomy Draws

The ribbon was cut for Shirley’s Home Phlebotomy Draws recently — on the road, since that Is the nature of the business: (from left) Christie Brown; Roque Carrasco, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce; Rev. John Pennington; Ronda Reed; and Stevette Rosen, Kim Neigh and Maria Temchulla, chamber board.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce helped with a ribbon cutting for a business that isn’t always in the same location every day.

Shirley’s Home Phlebotomy Draws is being continued on in the name of the late Shirley Pennington by her daughters, with help from her husband, Rev. John Pennington.

