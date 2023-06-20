Garden of the Month June 2023

Paula Shick and her dog Charlie stand among the Sweet William flowers, part of her garden, which is the Punxsutawney Garden Club’s selection for June’s honors.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that we’re into summertime weather, it’s time to get serious about gardening with the June Garden of the Month, which is located at 4 Rose Terrace in Punxsutawney.

Every month, May through August, the Punxsutawney Garden Club chooses a Garden of the Month. For June, they have chosen the home of  Paula and William Shick and their dog Charlie on Rose Terrace.

