PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that we’re into summertime weather, it’s time to get serious about gardening with the June Garden of the Month, which is located at 4 Rose Terrace in Punxsutawney.
Every month, May through August, the Punxsutawney Garden Club chooses a Garden of the Month. For June, they have chosen the home of Paula and William Shick and their dog Charlie on Rose Terrace.
Paula said they moved into the house in 2020, and there were no gardens.
“I was pretty excited about that because I got to design my gardens and I didn’t have to remove gardens that were designed by someone else,” Paula said. “Some people I know, Ginny Gray, who was the Garden of the Month last year, brought some plants over to me.”
She said that Paula Adams Silvis, brought her some plants as well.