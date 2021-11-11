Brandt Sherry, the son of Dave and Jaime Sherry of Punxsutawney, has been named the Rotary Club’s boy of the month for October.
Sherry is an honor student enrolled in the general curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School. In school, he has been involved in the Baseball Association (9), Bible Club (9-12) and Foreign Language Club (10-12). He also played baseball in ninth grade.
Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, work, working on various projects, target shooting and archery. He is also the secretary of Turning Point USA.