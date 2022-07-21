PUNXSUTAWNEY — As summer continues to roll along, it’s time to meet the recently hired executive director of the Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society, Darren Sherry.
“I was introduced to the society when they approached me through my business to transfer small projector films and clean up and restore some,” Sherry said, adding that from that, they thought he’d be a good fit.
“I was on the board, and after I left the board, Scott North, president of the society, asked when I was retiring from teaching elementary school, that they wanted to have a position to help get some organization, good public relations, help generate an interest in the historical society,” Sherry said. “History needs to be shared and it needs to be preserved; once the generation above us is gone, they take a lot of valuable stories that aren’t in books.”