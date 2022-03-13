Sheriff’s office sponsoring free Easter movie

BROOKVILLE — The Moonlite Drive-In Theater in Brookvilel will hold a free movie night on April 14, sponsored by Chief Deputy Sam Bartley on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
The movie will be “Hop,” and the event will afford an opportunity for the kids to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Bartley said there had been a drive-through Easter Bunny event for the last couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but feels that now that things are slowly winding down, it would be good to get back to normal.