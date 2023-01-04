Carl Gotwald

Carl J. Gotwald Sr.

 Spirit file photo

Jefferson County Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald Sr. announced in a news release that he will retire this term, bringing his 31-year career to an end.

“Your continued support of the sheriff’s office and myself has been, for me, a time of pride and commitment. It is my hope that every future elected sheriff will show the citizens of Jefferson County the same dedication and commitment that I have,” Gotwald said.

Tags

Recommended for you