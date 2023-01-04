Jefferson County Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald Sr. announced in a news release that he will retire this term, bringing his 31-year career to an end.
“Your continued support of the sheriff’s office and myself has been, for me, a time of pride and commitment. It is my hope that every future elected sheriff will show the citizens of Jefferson County the same dedication and commitment that I have,” Gotwald said.
He also endorsed current chief deputy Samuel Bartley’s campaign to replace him in this year’s election.
“He has the professional work ethics and experience that it takes to have the capability to fill the position of sheriff of Jefferson County,” he said. “He also held the sergeant position prior to becoming chief deputy. ... I believe chief deputy Samuel Bartley will be the perfect person to fill this position.”