Anthony Shea (Major – U.S. Air Force – Retired) has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Armstrong County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
He released the following statement to The Spirit:
“Mr. Shea comes with a lifetime of experience. A 1985 Leechburg graduate, he entered into the military shortly after graduating high school serving nine years enlisted as a military policeman, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. After earning his bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in business, Mr. Shea applied for and was accepted into Officer Candidates School, being commissioned a Second Lieutenant. Mr. Shea continued his military career in the Air Force, serving as a communications/computer officer for another 13 years. Mr. Shea deployed to Kosovo, and also supported the Operation Northern Watch Iraqi No-Fly Zone, for which he was awarded both the Defense Meritorious Service and Expeditionary medals. Also while on active duty, Mr. Shea earned his master’s degree in telecommunications with a minor in business.
“Mr. Shea retired from the Air Force in 2008, taking senior information technology roles at the vice president level with various Fortune 500 companies with a focus on building out IT infrastructure for business development/expansion. Mr Shea has also taken leadership roles in his community, serving as both a school board director at Leechburg Area School District and the county-wide Lenape Technical School. Mr. Shea was selected by his peers on both boards to serve as the Leechburg School Board president and Lenape Technical School/Adult Education Program chairman/president respectively. During his tenure at Leechburg School District, the school has instituted a Pre-K program, reinstated full day kindergarten and instituted innovative programs such as Creation Nation and Inventionland through various grant writing efforts with no tax increases. While on the Lenape board, an adult education center was built in Manor Township, which attracted BC3 to Armstrong County. BC3 has now since outgrown the Lenape Adult Education Center and is in the process of building a campus in downtown Ford City.
“Mr. Shea currently serves on the Republican State Committee representing Armstrong County; he also serves on the Armstrong County Republican Committee as secretary. Mr. Shea is also heavily involved with the Elks, serving as the West Central District Hoop Shoot director and Lodge No. 377 Drug Awareness chairman. In the latter role as drug awareness chairman, Mr. Shea has served since 2007 (16 years) with a robust in-school program targeting third- through eighth-graders. Mr. Shea is a member of the Gilpin Rifle Club, serving as its treasurer since 2017. Mr. Shea is a well-known guest author for the Leader Times and speaker with a focus on Armstrong County history. Mr. Shea has also has published a book, “Without Warning,” available on Amazon and wrote and produced a play, “High School Reunion.”
“As part of the campaign discovery process, Mr. Shea has attended over 35 different municipalities’ meetings, talking to the various local leaders to garner their input on what their residents need. If elected, Mr. Shea plans to use his energy and drive to build out county infrastructure, to include not just road and bridges but river access, and accelerate a robust internet/cellular infrastructure plan throughout the county. Mr. Shea plans to attract new businesses, as well as retain our current businesses, by aligning their needs through workforce development programs offered at Lenape, BC3 and internships. Mr. Shea will market the county to Work From Home (WFH) professionals who now don’t need to live by a big city, but want a small town or rural living setting. He will also address the security issues of the county by rebuilding the Drug Task Force and dealing with the issue holistically, and also addressing the issues at the county prison and shortfalls at the courthouse.
“Mr. Shea said he will work at least 40 hours per week as a full-time commissioner, with regular/predictable office hours, so that the citizens of the county will have access to their commissioner. Mr. Shea said he will be a servant leader, working with and for the people, as well as the workers of Armstrong County.
“Mr. Shea said he is a Christian man and devout Catholic, practicing his faith at Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Anthony Shea and his wife, Kerry, of 28 years have four children, Anthony, Megan, Ellie and Abigail. Anyone wanting to help out with the campaign, big or small (e.g. put up a yard sign), may reach out to Anthony Shea atashea247@comcast.net.
