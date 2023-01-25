B. Jean Shaw of Punxsutawney has announced her intention to run for reelection as Jefferson County auditor.
She released the following statement to The Spirit:
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 2:43 am
“I am a lifelong resident of Punxsutawney, and I am running for reelection as Jefferson County auditor.
“I love my job, the people I work with and serving for all of the people of Jefferson County.
“I would appreciate your continued support in the May primary election.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or be emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
