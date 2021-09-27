BROOKVILLE — After a one year break due to COVID-19, the Brookville YMCA Share the Love fundraiser is back for it’s 10th year.
The event is held in memory of Connor Gerg and benefits the Brookville YMCA.
Organizer Beth Ammerman Gerg, Connor’s mother, said she was excited for people to come back after a year.
“I’d like to say that we are really happy to be back this year after the one-year hiatus. The best part of Share the Love is everyone being together. Gathering together is what is really important about Share the Love,” Gerg said.