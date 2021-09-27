Share the Love

Winners of a previous year’s Share the Love races in different categories are shown with their awards. The event, a fundraiser for the Brookville YMCA, will return this weekend.

BROOKVILLE — After a one year break due to COVID-19, the Brookville YMCA Share the Love fundraiser is back for it’s 10th year. 

The event is held in memory of Connor Gerg and benefits the Brookville YMCA. 

Organizer Beth Ammerman Gerg, Connor’s mother, said she was excited for people to come back after a year.

“I’d like to say that we are really happy to be back this year after the one-year hiatus. The best part of Share the Love is everyone being together. Gathering together is what is really important about Share the Love,” Gerg said.

