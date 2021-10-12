The 16th annual Mahoning Shadow Shuffle was held on Saturday. Despite a wet start to the day, participants from near and far came to compete in one of the three events, the half-marathon, 10K and 5K. The Mahoning Shadow Shuffle is held on the second Saturday in October with the goal of increasing awareness of the Mahoning Shadow Trail. The event was hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Rails to Trails Association, a local non-profit responsible for the maintenance and promotion of the trail.
Shadow Shuffle races through town
