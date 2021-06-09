Festival

(Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

GASKILL TWP. — Members of the Lions Club and REACT gathered Monday night at Yoder’s Antique Mall in Gaskill Township to help erect the canopy for the Groundhog Festival.

The event will run from June 20-26. 

