PUNXSUTAWNEY — We hope you enjoyed National Hotdog Day as much as the seniors who attend the Punxsutawney Senior Center.
It is located in the Area Transportation Authority building on North Findley Street in Punxsutawney.
Director Debbie Long said that this had been in the works for quite sometime to celebrate National Hotdog Day at the center.
“The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging agreed to celebrate it as we treated our seniors to hot dogs today and they also received a side dish of either coleslaw or macaroni salad,” Long said, adding that they also received a cookie and a bottle of water.