BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with award-winning robotic pet manufacturer Ageless Innovation and the Pennsylvania LINK Program to distribute 50 robotic Joy for All Companion Pets to residents most at-risk for social isolation.
In a news release, JCAAA Executive Director Molly McNutt said social isolation poses a serious health risk to older Jefferson County residents and the pets will ease the burden.
“Social isolation was already a serious public health problem for older individuals who have limited social connections, and the COVID-19 virus has made this problem exponentially worse,” she said.
“Social isolation also puts older adults at greater risk for a number of physiological issues such as decline in mobility, heart disease including heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure, cognitive decline, infectious illness and chronic illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes.
“We are so grateful for this partnership with Ageless Innovation and are excited to work alongside their team to deliver pets to those who will benefit from their companionship.”