Seniors

Mindy Sivanich, robotic pet coordinator for JCAAA, is shown with two of the companion pets. (Photo submitted)

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with award-winning robotic pet manufacturer Ageless Innovation and the Pennsylvania LINK Program to distribute 50 robotic Joy for All Companion Pets to residents most at-risk for social isolation. 

In a news release, JCAAA Executive Director Molly McNutt said social isolation poses a serious health risk to older Jefferson County residents and the pets will ease the burden. 

“Social isolation was already a serious public health problem for older individuals who have limited social connections, and the COVID-19 virus has made this problem exponentially worse,” she said. 

“Social isolation also puts older adults at greater risk for a number of physiological issues such as decline in mobility, heart disease including heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure, cognitive decline, infectious illness and chronic illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes. 

“We are so grateful for this partnership with Ageless Innovation and are excited to work alongside their team to deliver pets to those who will benefit from their companionship.” 

Tags

Recommended for you