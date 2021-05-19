BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to bring fresh, locally grown produce to county seniors.
Through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, eligible seniors can receive vouchers valued at $24 for individuals or $48 for couples. Vouchers can be used to purchase fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets through November.
Applications are available at the JCAAA main office, senior centers and online at www.jcaaa.org. Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 15. Vouchers will first be available for in-person pick-up on the following dates:
• Brockway Depot Senior Center (425 Alexander St., Brockway), June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Brookville Heritage House (4 Sylvania St., Brookville), June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Punxsutawney Area Senior Center (222 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney), June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Reynoldsville Foundry (45 W. Main St., Reynoldsville), June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m .