State Sen. Joe Pittman was the featured speaker at the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s legislative breakfast at the Punxsutawney Country Club: (front, from left) Pittman; Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik; Commissioner Herb Bullers; Jim Bianco, Punxsutawney Borough Council president; Commissioner Scott North; (back) Toby Santik, borough manager; and state Rep. Brian Smith, 66th district.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents and officials in the Punxsutawney area were able to meet and greet their soon-to-be state senator at the legislative breakfast hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday.

State Sen. Joe Pittman of the 41st District,  which has encompassed Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, will soon be moving back into the Punxsutawney area, including the Punxsutawney Area School District, after the legislative districts were redrawn.

