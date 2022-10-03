PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents and officials in the Punxsutawney area were able to meet and greet their soon-to-be state senator at the legislative breakfast hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday.
State Sen. Joe Pittman of the 41st District, which has encompassed Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, will soon be moving back into the Punxsutawney area, including the Punxsutawney Area School District, after the legislative districts were redrawn.