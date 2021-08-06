REYNOLDSVILLE — A second person has been charged related to accusations of child pornography and sexual abuse made against a former Brockway man, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced in a news release Friday.
Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 28, also formerly of Brockway, currently of Brookville, faces two counts each of rape of a child; statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; photographing, filming or depicting on a computer a sex act involving a child; and sexual exploitation of children. Justin Luicus Ratzel, 31, was charged last week in the same case, as well as a second case unrelated to Jeffrey.
“The commonwealth’s claim in this case is that Ratzel conspired and agreed with Jeffrey to sexually abuse (a child) and to videotape the same,” Burkett said in the release. “I thank and commend Trooper Robert Whyel for his hard work and determination on this case. I also thank Corporal Bernard Novak, also of the Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force, for his work on the case, as well as Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and Western PA CARES for Kids. This is a team that is fully invested in the mission of protecting children as the most vulnerable among us.”