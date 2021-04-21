If you hadn’t looked at the forecast early this week, you may have been fooled into thinking on Tuesday that spring weather was here to stay, as the sun was shining and the temperatures were what you’d typically associate with that season.
Wednesday brought about a reality check, though, that Old Man Winter can still find ways to linger into late April, as the high temperature struggled to get out of the 30s and the surest sign of winter — snow — covered the ground, though just a dusting.
Wednesday felt more like “staying inside” weather for me, but I got a tip that was too good to resist in the early afternoon when my dad called to tell me he’d just spotted a bald eagle not far away, on Route 310 just outside of Reynoldsville.
The bald eagle is seen here after being forced to take flight by the crow also pictured that wasn’t happy the eagle had been treading on its territory.