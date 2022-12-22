Mahoning Creek water rescue search

Members of the Elk Run Fire Company aboard Boat-30 search the Mahoning Creek adjacent to Water Street in search for a man who might have fallen into the water.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite their best efforts the Punxsutawney borough police and other responders were unable to locate a man who had been seen early in the day on Thursday.

He was reported to have appeared injured, and police located a trail of blood where he had been seen.

