PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite their best efforts the Punxsutawney borough police and other responders were unable to locate a man who had been seen early in the day on Thursday.
He was reported to have appeared injured, and police located a trail of blood where he had been seen.
Lt. Frank Wittenberg, Punxsutawney Borough Police, some people were walking on the Mahoning Shadow Trail when they saw a man who appeared to be bleeding. They couldn’t tell if he was bleeding from his abdomen because his hand was tucked in. They offered aid and he told them he was walking back to Sportsburg.
“They called the police around noon; obviously the guy had a head start on us of three hours,” Wittenberg said. “We went to the rail where they said they saw him and there was a heavy blood trail. It looked like he was bleeding pretty bad or something was bleeding from under his coat.”
Wittenberg said that it appeared that he walked into the swamp and started to walk back toward the sewage treatment plant on Water Street.
“I had followed him in my car and then I saw that he went down to the Mahoning Creek,” he said. “At this point, he appeared he lost a large amount of blood and might have fallen into the creek.”
Wittenberg said they called in the Punxsutawney Fire Department’s water rescue team and launched Boat-30 into the water. They searched the creek from the sewage treatment plant back toward Community Action and discovered some tracks eastward. Then, the rain washed away the blood trail. It looked like he walked to the beer distributor; the trail ended there.