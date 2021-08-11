PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County’s Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora announced his decision on the replacement for county Commissioner Jack Matson on Wednesday at the courthouse in Brookville.
Foradora chose Scott North of Punxsutawney to replace Matson, a Republican and the chair of the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, who resigned his position July 31 after accepting employment out of the area.
Fourteen applicants expressed an interest in replacing Matson.
“They have come from all walks of life, with great experience, and would all contribute their own unique talents to office of commission,” Foradora said.