PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard a presentation from two counselors regarding the student of the month program at the high school at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jenny White, high school counselor, and Angela Cesario, seventh- and eighth-grade counselor, wanted to inform the board as to how the program works.
White said that six times per year, the teachers and staff at PAHS nominate deserving students for Student of the Month.
“These are students in grades 7-12 who maintain a good attendance record, display a positive attitude, show good work ethic and efforts, and are personable, helpful and respectful,” White said, adding that once the committee selects the winners for the month, the Prize Patrol surprises them during lunch, homeroom or sometimes a large group assembly.
White said the prize consists of a student of the month locker cling and a $5 Snack Shack Credit, and their photo is taken to be posted in the main office hallway.