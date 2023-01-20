PAHS

Punxsutawney Area High School

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to vote on an amendment to the statement of charges against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick.

The amendment stems from new allegations, uncovered during the school district’s investigation, that Hetrick sexually harassed an employee on multiple occasions, as well as violated the conditions of his administrative leave.

Tags

Recommended for you