PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to vote on an amendment to the statement of charges against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick.
The amendment stems from new allegations, uncovered during the school district’s investigation, that Hetrick sexually harassed an employee on multiple occasions, as well as violated the conditions of his administrative leave.
Hetrick was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-December after the resolution of two separate cases against him, both violations of a Protection from Abuse order. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months probation — six months for each violation. One of the PFA violations took place on school district property, which was also where the arrests in both cases took place.
Hetrick was also sentenced to 12 months in the ARD/DUI program for a separate third incident, a DUI.
The amendment to the school district’s statement of charges — available on the district’s website via the school board page — accuses Hetrick of engaging “in a pattern of behavior which constitutes Title IX Sexual Harassment against a subordinate female employee over the fall of the 2022-2023 school year.”
These incidents allegedly included:
• After failing to get another person’s attention, telling an employee to “flash him” and saying “any man would stop and look at those things” while in a cafeteria full of students and other co-workers.
• Making unsolicited comments about the same employee’s appearance.
• At one point placing his hands on the same employee’s shoulders and calling her a crude name.
• Over the course of the school year, engaging in additional flirtatious behavior with a subordinate that made her so uncomfortable she left her employment with the school district.
The district’s amendment to the statement of charges says these actions violate district policy against profane or abusive language, and engaging in conduct toward a subordinate that obstructs or interferes with district operations.
The district also now alleges that Hetrick violated the conditions of his administrative leave. These included a ban from school property, and on attendance at events even when taking place off-campus or outside of school hours. Three days later, according to the school district, Hetrick violated this order by attending a Punxsy boys basketball game at the Bradford Area School District.
The district also accused Hetrick of lying to its investigators. He allegedly told them he had not received the letter regarding paid administrative leave until after he attended the game even though he reportedly left a voicemail with the district acknowledging receipt of the letter two days prior.
The special meeting will take place in the board room of the administrative offices at 300 Center St. in Punxsutawney. There will be an executive session prior to the meeting.
If the amended charges are approved, Hetrick has the right to a hearing — public or private at his discretion — where he can be represented by counsel, call witnesses and present evidence. This has been tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13.