PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board at Thursday’s meeting discussed the idea of allowing students to use daily bus passes once again.
Paul Hetrick, transportation director, said they were done away with because of contact tracing issues with COVID-19.
Hetrick said bus passes made it too difficult to figure out which buses had confirmed cases of the virus.
“Since then, I’ve received questions from parents now that all of the other COVID-19 restrictions have pretty much been eliminated, asking why don’t we eliminate this one,” Hetrick said.
However, he said, “But on the flip side, we have way less students put on the bus at the elementary school now, because it’s consistent everyday and consistent in their schedule.”