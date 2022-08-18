PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two members of the Punxsutawney Area School Board accepted an invitation to speak with the Punxsutawney Republican Club Thursday about the recent vote over a Safe Space sticker program, as well as other issues.
Bob Cardamone and Katie Laska emphasized that they participated in the discussion as individuals, and they were not speaking on behalf of the school board or the Punxsutawney Area School District.
“I believe in a dialogue,” Cardamone said. “I very much dislike going to any kind of meeting where you’re given three minutes, five minutes, or 10 minutes to speak your piece and then we say, ‘Well, thank you very much for coming.’ We heard what you said, but it doesn’t give us any chance to figure out what is the issue, how can we resolve it, how can we learn more about it.”
The impetus for the meeting was a recent school board vote to prohibit teachers from displaying Safe Space stickers provided by students in the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club. That motion passed 6-3. Laska voted in favor of the ban; Cardamone voted against it.