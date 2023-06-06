PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board hired a new elementary principal and passed the 2023-2024 budget with no tax increase at Tuesday’s voting meeting.
The board hired Susan Nichols as the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School’s new principal, replacing Dr. Michael Guidice, who resigned at the end of the school year.
The board voted 9-0 to hire her.
Nichols said that she currently resides in Corry and is an elementary principal in the Warren County School District.
“My reason for moving to Punxsutawney, I was looking for a bigger experience,” Nichols said.
Currently, her elementary school has 200 students, and where she came from in Millcreek, she had 800 students.
“My children are all grown and I have grandchildren, which is why I pursued this opportunity,” Nichols said. “I can’t wait to get started and learn all about the district and the school."