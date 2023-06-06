Susan Nichols

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board hired a new elementary principal and passed the 2023-2024 budget with no tax increase at Tuesday’s voting meeting.

The board hired Susan Nichols as the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School’s  new principal, replacing Dr. Michael Guidice, who resigned at the end of the school year.

