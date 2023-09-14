PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board saw a proposal in regard to improving the playground at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School at Tuesday’s voting meeting.
Tom Harley, TRH Architects, Indiana, Pa., presented some photos of playgrounds that they have constructed over the past several years.
Harley has designed a wide variety of projects and building types and is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the American Institute of Architects, Pennsylvania Society of Architects, Pittsburgh Chapter of the AIA and the Urban Land Institute.
“We’ve done a half-dozen playgrounds in the last few years,” Harley said, adding that they are working on a Playtime Park in Indiana, which was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources through the YMCA Indiana.