PAES playground

The Punxsutawney Area School District is hoping to improve some of the playground equipment behind the elementary school.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board saw a proposal in regard to improving the playground at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School at Tuesday’s voting meeting.

Tom Harley, TRH Architects, Indiana, Pa., presented some photos of playgrounds that they have constructed over the past several years.

Recommended for you