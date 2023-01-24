PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved an amended statement of charges against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick at a special meeting Tuesday.
The amendment includes allegations of violating school policies against sexual harassment, as well as breaking the conditions of his paid administrative leave.
The vote was 8-0. Board member Janey London was not present.
Reading from a statement on behalf of the board, president Matt Kengersky said, “The vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Mr. Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the Public School Code. Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of the amended charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the board.”
Kengersky said the board will make no further comments until official action is taken.