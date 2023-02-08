PUNXSUTAWNEY — Zachary Schiel, the son of Stephanie and Michael Schiel of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for January.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 2:36 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Zachary Schiel, the son of Stephanie and Michael Schiel of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for January.
Schiel is an honor student enrolled in the advanced curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he is a member of band and jazz band. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys woodworking, working on computers, art and playing games.
