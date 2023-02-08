Zachary Schiel

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Zachary Schiel, the son of Stephanie and Michael Schiel of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for January.

Schiel is an honor student enrolled in the advanced curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

