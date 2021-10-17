Save seeds of favorite vegetable and flower plants

Experimentation is part of the fun of gardening. Saving seeds from your favorite vegetable or flower for next year’s garden or even the next generation is something you might like to try.
Keep in mind that all flowers and vegetables will not come true from seed. Hybrids and those pollinated by the wind or insects may produce offspring unlike the parent plant. The resulting surprise can add to the fun. Use heirloom or older varieties when looking for consistency.
Timing is critical. When saving flower seeds, wait for the seeds, not the flower, to be full size and mature. This is usually when the seedpod, capsule or seed head that houses the seeds turns brown and brittle.