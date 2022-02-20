Save money and boost seed starting success

Boost your success, save money and reduce plastic waste when starting plants from seeds this year. The options are many, so you are sure to find one that works for you.
Reuse plastic containers for starting plants from seeds. Disinfect the pots, flats and cell packs before planting to avoid problems with damping off and other diseases. Soak the containers in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water for ten minutes. Rinse with clear water. The pots are now clean and safe for starting seeds.
Biodegradable pots are another option. They have been around for many years, eliminating plastic and reducing transplant shock. Just plant the container along with the seedling when moving plants into the garden. You will find degradable pots made from a variety of materials.