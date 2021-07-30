DAYTON — Fans of Christian music will be getting a treat this year at the 140th Dayton Fair, as the Christian rock group Sanctus Real is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16.
Sanctus Real formed in Toledo, Ohio in 1996 and is known for singles such as “Forgiven”, “The Fight Song”, “Lead Me”, and others. The band incorporates an alternative rock style in their music.
For those of the more country music persuasion, the Dayton Fair will feature country musician Chris Higbee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.17.
Higbee offers a variety of musical talents including playing the fiddle, song writing, singing and playing various musical instruments.
The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19.