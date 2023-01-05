Red Kettle 2022

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are out and looking for donations. Ringing the bell at Shop ’n Save on Friday afternoon were Brandy Hanley (left) and Ken Bishop.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Salvation Army is thanking the community for all of its efforts in making the annual Red Kettle Campaign a huge success.

“With your help, our campaign raised over $34,000 this year,” Lt. Mathew Stacy, Punxsutawney co-commander, said. “We are excited about the future and what we can accomplish in 2023.”

Tags

Recommended for you