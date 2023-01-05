PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Salvation Army is thanking the community for all of its efforts in making the annual Red Kettle Campaign a huge success.
“With your help, our campaign raised over $34,000 this year,” Lt. Mathew Stacy, Punxsutawney co-commander, said. “We are excited about the future and what we can accomplish in 2023.”
Stacy said that there’s no doubt that families and individuals will be in need next year.
“With your help, we will be there to see them through it,” he said. “The following year, these funds will be used for general operating, children’s programming, food pantry, community meals or events, rent and utility assistance, pastoral care and visitations, corps ministry and evangelism efforts, and more.”