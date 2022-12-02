Red Kettle 2022

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are out and looking for donations. Ringing the bell at Shop ’n Save on Friday afternoon were Brandy Hanley (left) and Ken Bishop.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has begun in Punxsutawney, and the bell ringing can be heard throughout the local shopping areas.

Lt. Matt Stacy, Punxsutawney co-commander, said this year the kettles will be located at Shop ‘n Save in the Groundhog Plaza and at Walmart at the Walmart Plaza throughout the Christmas season.

