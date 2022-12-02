PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has begun in Punxsutawney, and the bell ringing can be heard throughout the local shopping areas.
Lt. Matt Stacy, Punxsutawney co-commander, said this year the kettles will be located at Shop ‘n Save in the Groundhog Plaza and at Walmart at the Walmart Plaza throughout the Christmas season.
Stacy said that this year they’re having a special kettle challenge that will be coming up.
“The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney has announced its participation in an ambitious challenge from the head of the organization itself, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, to raise more money than him, to bring in $1.5 million over the course of just four hours on Dec. 9, 2022,” Stacy said, adding that this year, donations given at that time will be matched.
The local chapter of the Salvation Army is throwing its hat in the ring at Walmart, Dec. 9, from noon to 4 p.m., to compete while raising funds for services in Punxsutawney amid the holidays and into the new year.