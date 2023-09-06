PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army’s Harvest Auction will be returning in October.
Matt Stacy, co-captain, said they are busily preparing for the Radio Harvest Auction
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army’s Harvest Auction will be returning in October.
Matt Stacy, co-captain, said they are busily preparing for the Radio Harvest Auction
“Our website for our annual Radio Harvest Auction is live and lists more items every week,” Stacy said. “Visit and share the page with neighbors and friends. The event takes place on Oct. 21 starting at 9 a.m.”
The auction will be broadcast on WPXZ 104.1 Punxsutawney.
“Make sure to visit our ‘Partners’ tab on the site to take note of who has contributed towards the project,” Stacy said. “Our sponsors, donors and partners receive recognition, as we are very thankful for them.”
Other members of the community are encouraged to lend their support as partners as well.
