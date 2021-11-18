PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re hearing sleigh bells and other sounds of the season, along with the sound of a small bell dinging from around town, you know that the Punxsutawney Salvation Army began its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Lt. Matt Stacy, Punxsutawney Salvation Army co-commander with his wife, Lt. Stacy Stacy, said they have officially begun their biggest fundraiser of the year.
“Red kettles can be found on the counters of various retailers around town and two main kettles at Walmart and Shop 'n Save,” Stacy said.