ELLWOOD CITY, PA — Another sign that winter is on its way out is that the Salvation Army Western PA Division is hiring for various positions at Camp Allegheny in Ellwood City for the summer 2022 season.
Camp Allegheny offers low-cost, Christian-focused camping opportunities to children living in western Pennsylvania.
“We are looking for young adults who are interested in changing lives through creating unforgettable camp experiences for young children from throughout our region. We serve children who desperately need to experience love and acceptance from adults, peers and God,” said Captain Bramwell Applin, divisional youth secretary and camp director at the Salvation Army Western PA Division. “Our goal is to give them an unforgettable week in a safe, Christian environment.”